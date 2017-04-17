Newsvine

Njjcg

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 6 Comments: 103 Since: Sep 2016

Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Njjcg View Original Article: medium.com
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 11:10 AM
Discuss:

Why won’t the first lady show up for her job? Why? I became obsessed with this question and eventually looked to Melania’s Twitter history for answers. I noticed that in the three-year period between June 3, 2012 and June 11, 2015 she tweeted 470 photos which she appeared to have taken herself. I examined these photographs as though they were a body of work.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor