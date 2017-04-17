Why won’t the first lady show up for her job? Why? I became obsessed with this question and eventually looked to Melania’s Twitter history for answers. I noticed that in the three-year period between June 3, 2012 and June 11, 2015 she tweeted 470 photos which she appeared to have taken herself. I examined these photographs as though they were a body of work.
Fairytale Prisoner by Choice: The Photographic Eye of Melania Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Apr 17, 2017 11:10 AM
