Exclusive: Hannity Reveals Trump's Plan for Sign on White House

The votes are in. Based on the unscientific on-line poll results, Donald Trump won the first presidential debate of the 2016 race. That means a good number of the 10,865,704 people who "Like" Donald Trump's Facebook page, don't work. According to Sean Hannity, Fox News non-journalist, one 400 lb. Russian man voted from his bed.

Hannity went on to say, "I have it in front of me. Time magazine, Drudge Report, CNBC, The Hill, CBS — the only one that has Hillary winning is CNN, and they are the 'Clinton News Network."

[CNN had Hillary Clinton as the winner. CNN conducted the only scientific poll.]

When I contacted Sean Hannity for a comment on the polling, he would only confirm Trump's assertion that he, Sean Hannity, and only he, Sean Hannity, heard Donald Trump vociferously state his opposition to the war in Iraq sometime in 2003 or yesterday.

Without prodding, Hannity also went on to say, "The sign will be built and it will be huge and it will be beautiful. And OPM will pay for it....or the Trump Foundation; hey, maybe Mexico."

I realize the Trump campaign and Trump's best guy friend, Sean Hannity, are still riding the high of winning all the non-scientific on-line polls but that Hannity let slip, to me and only me, Trump's intention to put a sign on the White House was making me think, what the heck, like, now, I'm, like, Sean's best friend. Eww.

When pressed about the sign, Hannity asked if I knew anything about Washington, DC building codes. I revealed to Hannity that I visited Washington DC once.

"Great. I'll send you my idea. Gotta pee!" And Hannity was off the line. I'm baffled by all of it. What happened to The Wall?