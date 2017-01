The 1789 Joint Resolution of Congress proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution. 10 of the 12 were ratified on 12/15/1791.

203 years later, Article 2 was ratified as the 27th Amendment to the Constitution.

Article 1 reads in part:

"The person having the greatest Number of votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed unless that person is a fucking moron."

Article 1 was never ratified. It's time.