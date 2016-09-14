NUTS! The Uncivil Donald Trump

donkeydrops.com

“People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration — and a very effective form of promotion.” Donald Trump, “The Art of the Deal”

Those three sentences describe trump and it describes how he runs his campaign for the presidency of the United States of America. It’s such a bizarre, absurd thought! Who wants to believe that something is the biggest, the greatest, the most spectacular thing and it’s not a god? It’s donald trump?

Like ye olde circus barker luring the public to a sideshow, so, too, does trump. People attending trump rallies are drawn in to see this human afflicted with the gross exaggerations of excess: Brioni suits, high-end leather shoes, and lots of gold. The skin is tanned to a macaroni and cheese orange; cheeks, chin and forehead smudged with a woman’s rouge. The small delicate hands with too small fingers are purposefully obscured by the too long sleeves of his $7,000 suit. The suit serves double-duty: it hides his 70 year old paunchy middle with its too big size and it allows trump to think he looks broader than he is (tee-hee). And then the hair. Almost life-like, it’s been said when trump turns his head, the yellow bands seem to screech. This tinny sound could be due to the pinning of the hair to the undermost part of his oddly small sized head. The bands of hair are lifted and fashioned like a Bedouin’s headscarf, wrapped around the sides and then atop the head, somehow ending up in an old-styled pompadour with its sparse strands sprayed and set.

This bright shiny colorful object, trump, is cheap and hateful. This is the “brilliance” of which Putin spoke. It’s laughable that trump thought Putin meant otherwise. When the shiny object speaks, he tells crowds of thousands it's okay to bully, ridicule, hate. The crowd isn’t bothered by this; they're buoyed by this man giving legitimacy to their own hate. They love the “wall” and they cheer for the deportation of 11,000,000 illegals. They cheer trump's promise to kill not only terrorists but their families, too. They applaud wildly when trump declares, "...they will be shot out of the water." Trump woos his crowds and like a common whore, promises great things. “I alone can fix it"; "I'll make America great again." This is the hyperbole. But it's not truthful. And it certainly isn't innocent.

These days, the crowds are read to from a script prepared by the newest trump staffers who hold their finger to the wind to see which words to put on trump’s new BFF, the teleprompter. Ironic, this man who once thought this gizmo should be outlawed from presidential campaigns now embraces it! The teleprompter and Kellyanne Conway keep trump from misbehaving. Ms. Conway has four children. Although accomplished in her own right, I'm pretty sure it was her role as "mommy" that got her this gig.

What American people have seen thus far of this self-promoting man is an egomaniacal sociopath who has shown the only class he knows is low; no lie is too outrageous; name calling is encouraged; profanity is acceptable; someone will be shot; honor is something to mock; and he can read the body language of intelligence briefers (that's sarcasm).

The only way to stop trump is to vote against him and to vote for Hillary Clinton. Hillary flawed? Yes. But I’ll take Clinton’s decades of service to this country, to women, to children around the world over this out of control, immoral, bloviating wind-bag who is a conman, a dangerous conman at that. And trump's a birther; that makes him nuts.