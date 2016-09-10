KATY TUR: .... Donald Trump may not be making it an issue on the campaign trail on the stump, but I have to tell you, his supporters believe it's an issue. When you ask them about President Obama, not just a handful, not just a few, many of them say that they believe he was born in Kenya. Hold on. I'm telling you, I'm there every day on the campaign trail. I talk to supporters every single day.
Watch MSNBC's Katy Tur Shut Down A Trump Adviser's Attempt To Downplay Trump's Birtherism
